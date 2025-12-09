Tuesday 12/9 Insider Buying Report: MSCI

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Friday, MSCI's CEO, Henry A. Fernandez, made a $6.70M buy of MSCI, purchasing 12,500 shares at a cost of $536.14 each. So far Fernandez is in the green, up about 1.6% on their buy based on today's trading high of $544.87. MSCI is trading up about 1.2% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Fernandez bought MSCI at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $9.78M at an average of $552.34 per share.

