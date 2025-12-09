As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Global Medical REIT, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, CEO and President Mark Okey Decker Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of GMRE, at a cost of $32.51 each, for a total investment of $325,100. So far Decker Jr. is in the green, up about 7.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $34.88. Global Medical REIT is trading up about 5.4% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Decker Jr. bought GMRE at 3 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $1.58M at an average of $7.87 per share.

And also on Friday, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer bought $299,884 worth of Insulet, buying 962 shares at a cost of $311.73 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Stonesifer in the past twelve months. Insulet is trading up about 0.7% on the day Tuesday. Bargain hunters can snag PODD at a price even lower than Stonesifer did, with shares trading as low as $297.63 at last check today which is 4.5% under Stonesifer's purchase price.

VIDEO: Tuesday 12/9 Insider Buying Report: GMRE, PODD

