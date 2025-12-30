Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Dolphin Entertainment, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Chief Executive Officer William O'dowd IV bought 3,600 shares of DLPN, for a cost of $1377.00 each, for a total investment of $4.96M. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to buy DLPN at a price even lower than O'dowd IV did, with shares changing hands as low as $1.38 in trading on Tuesday -- that's 99.9% below O'dowd IV's purchase price. Dolphin Entertainment is trading up about 5.7% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, O'dowd IV purchased DLPN at 43 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $309,639 at an average of $1.21 per share.

And at Airship AI Holdings, there was insider buying on Monday, by President Paul M. Allen who purchased 100,000 shares at a cost of $2.74 each, for a trade totaling $274,270. Airship AI Holdings is trading up about 16.3% on the day Tuesday. So far Allen is in the green, up about 20.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $3.29.

VIDEO: Tuesday 12/30 Insider Buying Report: DLPN, AISP

