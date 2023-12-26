News & Insights

Markets
STRC

Tuesday 12/26 Insider Buying Report: STRC, BRN

December 26, 2023 — 10:37 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Sarcos Technology & Robotics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Brian D. Finn bought 120,000 shares of STRC, at a cost of $0.60 each, for a total investment of $71,688. Finn was up about 13.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with STRC trading as high as $0.68 in trading on Tuesday. Sarcos Technology & Robotics is trading up about 4.7% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Finn bought STRC at 2 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $79,338 at an average of $0.50 per share.

And also on Friday, Director Joshua Horowitz bought $63,304 worth of Barnwell Industries, buying 27,209 shares at a cost of $2.33 a piece. Before this latest buy, Horowitz made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $54,515 shares for a cost of $2.69 a piece. Barnwell Industries is trading trading flat on the day Tuesday. So far Horowitz is in the green, up about 3.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $2.41.

Tuesday 12/26 Insider Buying Report: STRC, BRN
VIDEO: Tuesday 12/26 Insider Buying Report: STRC, BRN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STRC
BRN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.