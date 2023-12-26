As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Sarcos Technology & Robotics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Brian D. Finn bought 120,000 shares of STRC, at a cost of $0.60 each, for a total investment of $71,688. Finn was up about 13.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with STRC trading as high as $0.68 in trading on Tuesday. Sarcos Technology & Robotics is trading up about 4.7% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Finn bought STRC at 2 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $79,338 at an average of $0.50 per share.

And also on Friday, Director Joshua Horowitz bought $63,304 worth of Barnwell Industries, buying 27,209 shares at a cost of $2.33 a piece. Before this latest buy, Horowitz made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $54,515 shares for a cost of $2.69 a piece. Barnwell Industries is trading trading flat on the day Tuesday. So far Horowitz is in the green, up about 3.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $2.41.

VIDEO: Tuesday 12/26 Insider Buying Report: STRC, BRN

