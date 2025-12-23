Markets
Tuesday 12/23 Insider Buying Report: MDLN, AZO

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Medline, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Andrew J. Mills bought 2,586,206 shares of MDLN, at a cost of $29.00 each, for a total investment of $75M. So far Mills is in the green, up about 48.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $42.99. Medline is trading off about 0.8% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Mills in the past year.

And on Monday, Director Michael A. George bought $492,729 worth of AutoZone, buying 145 shares at a cost of $3398.13 each. This buy marks the first one filed by George in the past year. AutoZone, is trading up about 1.5% on the day Tuesday. George was up about 2.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with AZO trading as high as $3467.86 at last check today.

