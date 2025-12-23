Tuesday 12/23 Insider Buying Report: AVGO

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Thursday, Director Harry L. You purchased $325,129 worth of Broadcom, purchasing 1,000 shares at a cost of $325.13 each. Before this latest buy, You made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $1.23M shares at a cost of $345.88 each. Broadcom is trading up about 2.2% on the day Tuesday. So far You is in the green, up about 7.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $349.51.

