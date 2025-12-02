Markets
GXO

Tuesday 12/2 Insider Buying Report: GXO, SAMG

December 02, 2025 — 10:43 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, GXO Logistics' Director, Todd C. Cooper, made a $303,540 buy of GXO, purchasing 6,000 shares at a cost of $50.59 a piece. GXO Logistics is trading up about 0.5% on the day Tuesday.

And on Monday, Managing Director John Allen Gray bought $298,762 worth of Silvercrest Asset Management Group, buying 21,785 shares at a cost of $13.71 each. Silvercrest Asset Management Group is trading up about 0.9% on the day Tuesday. So far Gray is in the green, up about 0.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $13.82.

Tuesday 12/2 Insider Buying Report: GXO, SAMGVIDEO: Tuesday 12/2 Insider Buying Report: GXO, SAMG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GXO
SAMG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.