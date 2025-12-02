Markets
Tuesday 12/2 Insider Buying Report: ABR, AVBC

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Arbor Realty Trust's Director, William C. Green, made a $115,456 buy of ABR, purchasing 12,800 shares at a cost of $9.02 each. Investors are able to buy ABR at a price even lower than Green did, with shares changing hands as low as $8.77 at last check today which is 2.7% under Green's purchase price. Arbor Realty Trust is trading up about 0.5% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Green purchased ABR at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $205,270 at an average of $10.75 per share.

And at Avidia Bancorp, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director James N. Ball who bought 5,000 shares for a cost of $16.13 each, for a total investment of $80,656. This buy marks the first one filed by Ball in the past twelve months. Avidia Bancorp is trading down about 0.8% on the day Tuesday. So far Ball is in the green, up about 2.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $16.47.

