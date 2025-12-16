Markets
MIDD

Tuesday 12/16 Insider Buying Report: MIDD, HLIT

December 16, 2025 — 11:05 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Middleby, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Edward P. Garden purchased 102,903 shares of MIDD, at a cost of $145.73 each, for a total investment of $15M. So far Garden is in the green, up about 2.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $149.96. Middleby is trading up about 1.2% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Garden purchased MIDD at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $93.5M at an average of $145.87 per share.

And on Thursday, David Krall bought $499,044 worth of Harmonic, buying 47,528 shares at a cost of $10.50 each. Before this latest buy, Krall made one other purchase in the past year, buying $97,830 shares at a cost of $9.78 each. Harmonic is trading up about 0.3% on the day Tuesday.

Tuesday 12/16 Insider Buying Report: MIDD, HLITVIDEO: Tuesday 12/16 Insider Buying Report: MIDD, HLIT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MIDD
HLIT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.