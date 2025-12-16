As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Middleby, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Edward P. Garden purchased 102,903 shares of MIDD, at a cost of $145.73 each, for a total investment of $15M. So far Garden is in the green, up about 2.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $149.96. Middleby is trading up about 1.2% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Garden purchased MIDD at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $93.5M at an average of $145.87 per share.

And on Thursday, David Krall bought $499,044 worth of Harmonic, buying 47,528 shares at a cost of $10.50 each. Before this latest buy, Krall made one other purchase in the past year, buying $97,830 shares at a cost of $9.78 each. Harmonic is trading up about 0.3% on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 12/16 Insider Buying Report: MIDD, HLIT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.