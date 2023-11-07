News & Insights

Markets
LTH

Tuesday 11/7 Insider Buying Report: LTH, BSM

November 07, 2023 — 02:34 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Life Time Group Holdings' CEO, Bahram Akradi, made a $1.14M purchase of LTH, buying 90,000 shares at a cost of $12.70 each. Life Time Group Holdings is trading up about 6.7% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Akradi purchased LTH at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $840,566 at an average of $16.81 per share.

And at Black Stone Minerals, there was insider buying on Friday, by CEO and Chairman Thomas L. Carter Jr. who bought 50,000 shares at a cost of $18.31 each, for a trade totaling $915,432. Before this latest buy, Carter Jr. purchased BSM on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $2.3M at an average of $16.09 per share. Black Stone Minerals is trading down about 1.4% on the day Tuesday. Investors can buy BSM even cheaper than Carter Jr. did, with shares changing hands as low as $17.73 in trading on Tuesday -- that's 3.2% below Carter Jr.'s purchase price.

Tuesday 11/7 Insider Buying Report: LTH, BSM

VIDEO: Tuesday 11/7 Insider Buying Report: LTH, BSM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LTH
BSM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.