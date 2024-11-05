News & Insights

Tuesday 11/5 Insider Buying Report: CCO, AESI

November 05, 2024

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings' Arturo R. Moreno, made a $2.78M buy of CCO, purchasing 1,915,472 shares at a cost of $1.45 a piece. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings is trading up about 3.2% on the day Tuesday.

And also on Friday, Gregory M. Shepard purchased $1.27M worth of Atlas Energy Solutions, purchasing 65,386 shares at a cost of $19.36 a piece. Before this latest buy, Shepard bought AESI on 9 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $3.75M at an average of $19.45 per share. Atlas Energy Solutions is trading up about 1.8% on the day Tuesday. Shepard was up about 5.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with AESI trading as high as $20.37 at last check today.

