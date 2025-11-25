Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Carrier Global's CEO, David L. Gitlin, made a $1.02M purchase of CARR, buying 19,300 shares at a cost of $52.62 a piece. Carrier Global is trading up about 4.5% on the day Tuesday.

And on Friday, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased $416,516 worth of Clorox, purchasing 4,000 shares at a cost of $104.13 each. Before this latest buy, Breber made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $546,285 shares at a cost of $136.57 a piece. Clorox is trading up about 0.6% on the day Tuesday. So far Breber is in the green, up about 3.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $107.48.

VIDEO: Tuesday 11/25 Insider Buying Report: CARR, CLX

