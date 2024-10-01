Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Cantaloupe, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Douglas Bergeron purchased 284,000 shares of CTLP, at a cost of $7.40 each, for a total investment of $2.10M. Bergeron was up about 11.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with CTLP trading as high as $8.21 in trading on Tuesday. Cantaloupe is trading up about 8% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Bergeron in the past year.

And at Armada Hoffler Properties, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Daniel A. Hoffler who bought 95,238 shares at a cost of $10.50 each, for a total investment of $999,999. Armada Hoffler Properties is trading off about 0.3% on the day Tuesday. Hoffler was up about 5.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with AHH trading as high as $11.12 at last check today.

VIDEO: Tuesday 10/1 Insider Buying Report: CTLP, AHH

