Tuesday 1/6 Insider Buying Report: UNFI, FG

January 06, 2026 — 10:38 am EST

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, United Natural Foods' Director, James C. Pappas, made a $573,000 buy of UNFI, purchasing 17,000 shares at a cost of $33.71 each. Pappas was up about 3.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with UNFI trading as high as $34.99 at last check today. United Natural Foods is trading up about 3.5% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Pappas in the past year.

And at F&G Annuities & Life, there was insider buying on Friday, by Chief Executive Officer Christopher O. Blunt who bought 5,000 shares for a cost of $29.56 each, for a total investment of $147,800. Before this latest buy, Blunt bought FG on 10 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $3.05M at an average of $32.74 per share. F&G Annuities & Life is trading off about 0.8% on the day Tuesday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to snag FG at a price even lower than Blunt did, with shares trading as low as $28.50 at last check today which is 3.6% below Blunt's purchase price.

