As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at a recent insider purchase of note.

On Friday, Streamex's Chief Investment Officer, Mitchell Young Williams, made a $155,852 purchase of STEX, buying 51,511 shares at a cost of $3.03 a piece. Williams was up about 15.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with STEX trading as high as $3.50 at last check today. Streamex is trading off about 6.8% on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 1/27 Insider Buying Report: STEX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.