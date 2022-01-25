Markets
Tuesday 1/25 Insider Buying Report: NILE, CAMP

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, BitNile Holdings' Executive Chairman, Milton C. Ault III, made a $91,959 purchase of NILE, buying 105,000 shares at a cost of $0.88 a piece. Bargain hunters can bag NILE at a price even lower than Ault III did, with the stock trading as low as $0.78 at last check today which is 11.1% below Ault III's purchase price. BitNile Holdings is trading trading flat on the day Tuesday.

And at CalAmp, there was insider buying on Monday, by Chief Financial Officer Kurtis Joseph Binder who bought 13,500 shares for a cost of $5.38 each, for a total investment of $72,630. This purchase marks the first one filed by Binder in the past twelve months. CalAmp is trading up about 5.9% on the day Tuesday. Binder was up about 7.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with CAMP trading as high as $5.79 at last check today.

