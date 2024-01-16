Tuesday 1/16 Insider Buying Report: RDVT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

And on Friday, William Paul Livek bought $90,174 worth of Red Violet, buying 4,900 shares at a cost of $18.40 a piece. Red Violet is trading down about 5.2% on the day Tuesday. Investors are able to bag RDVT at a price even lower than Livek did, with the stock changing hands as low as $17.40 at last check today -- that's 5.5% below Livek's purchase price.

