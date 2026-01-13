Tuesday 1/13 Insider Buying Report: AKTS, MSTR

Markets
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Aktis Oncology, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Helen Susan Kim purchased 835,000 shares of AKTS, for a cost of $18.00 each, for a total investment of $15.03M. Kim was up about 30.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with AKTS trading as high as $23.50 in trading on Tuesday. Aktis Oncology Inc O.N. is trading up about 1.8% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Kim in the past twelve months.

And also on Monday, Carl J. Rickertsen bought $779,395 worth of Strategy, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $155.88 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Rickertsen in the past twelve months. Strategy Inc is trading up about 1.1% on the day Tuesday. Rickertsen was up about 7.7% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with MSTR trading as high as $167.90 in trading on Tuesday.

