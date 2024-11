(RTTNews) - TuanChe Ltd. (TC), Thursday announced agreement with Waterside Inc. to assist the company in identifying suitable cryptocurrency mining equipment and related resources.

The deal aligns with the company's plan to venture into the digital currency space.

During the pre-market hours, TuanChe's stock is trading at $0.93, up 5.11 percent on the Nasdaq.

