TTMI's Penang Ramp Advances: Can Margin Expansion Continue Ahead?

TTM Technologies' TTMI Penang facility ramp is becoming an important operational lever as the company works to improve manufacturing efficiency and sustain margin expansion. The Malaysia-based site supports advanced printed circuit board production, particularly for higher-complexity applications, making execution at the facility increasingly relevant to TTMI's profitability profile.



The ramp appears to be progressing steadily following earlier startup inefficiencies that weighed on margins. During the first quarter of 2026, TTMI highlighted meaningful improvements in manufacturing yields for key programs, with yields climbing from roughly 40% in prior periods to a range of 70% to 80%, indicating that production execution and process stability are improving as volumes scale. The facility is moving closer toward breakeven levels, reducing the financial pressure typically associated with newly expanded manufacturing capacity.



Improving utilization at Penang could become increasingly important for TTMI's margin trajectory. New advanced manufacturing facilities generally carry elevated operating costs during the early stages of production ramp-up due to lower absorption rates and qualification-related expenses. As production efficiency improves, fixed costs are spread across higher output volumes, creating a more favorable margin structure. Notably, the full-year margin headwind from Penang has already moderated from 160 basis points to around 80 basis points.



The operational progress has been visible in the first-quarter results. TTMI's non-GAAP operating margin expanded 230 basis points year over year to 12.8%, supported partly by improved operating leverage and a better product mix, with non-GAAP gross margin also widening 150 basis points to 22.3%.



If utilization levels continue improving and production yields remain stable, the Penang ramp could transition from a margin headwind into a structural margin contributor.

TTMI Faces Stiff Competition

TTM Technologies faces competition from Sanmina Corporation SANM and Jabil JBL in scaling advanced manufacturing capacity for AI and networking infrastructure demand. Sanmina Corporation continues expanding cloud and networking manufacturing programs across its global footprint, while the company also benefits from diversified electronics manufacturing exposure. However, Sanmina Corporation remains broadly positioned across multiple end markets rather than being heavily concentrated in advanced PCB production. Jabil continues investing in intelligent infrastructure manufacturing and facility optimization initiatives. Jabil is focused on improving utilization and operating efficiency across its production footprint, while Jabil maintains broader exposure across consumer and industrial programs. In contrast, TTMI’s Penang ramp is more directly tied to higher-complexity PCB manufacturing and advanced interconnect production.

TTMI’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimate

TTM Technologies shares have surged 136.8% year to date, while the Zacks Electronic Miscellaneous Components industry has declined 9.1% and the Zacks Computer and Technology sector has returned 16.5%.

TTMI Stock's Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, TTM Technologies stock is currently trading at a forward 12-month price/sales ratio of 4.18X compared with the industry’s 4.1X.

TTMI’s Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTMI’s 2026 EPS is pegged at $3.6, up by 11.11% over the past 30 days and indicating 46.34% growth over the figure reported a year ago.

TTM Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

TTM Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TTM Technologies, Inc. Quote

TTMI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.