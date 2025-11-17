TTM Technologies (TTMI) Price Target Increased by 21.12% to 77.52

The average one-year price target for TTM Technologies (NasdaqGS:TTMI) has been revised to $77.52 / share. This is an increase of 21.12% from the prior estimate of $64.00 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $72.72 to a high of $82.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.02% from the latest reported closing price of $67.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 742 funds or institutions reporting positions in TTM Technologies. This is an increase of 69 owner(s) or 10.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTMI is 0.26%, an increase of 11.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.44% to 134,585K shares. The put/call ratio of TTMI is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,066K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,301K shares , representing a decrease of 3.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTMI by 89.97% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,814K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,114K shares , representing an increase of 56.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTMI by 65.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,127K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,101K shares , representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTMI by 79.07% over the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 3,062K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,586K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,557K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTMI by 30.72% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.