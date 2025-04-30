TTM Technologies Reports Increase In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - TTM Technologies (TTMI) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $32.18 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $10.47 million, or $0.10 per share, last year.

Excluding items, TTM Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $52.43 million or $0.50 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.8% to $648.67 million from $570.11 million last year.

TTM Technologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $32.18 Mln. vs. $10.47 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.31 vs. $0.10 last year. -Revenue: $648.67 Mln vs. $570.11 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.49 to $0.55 Next quarter revenue guidance: $650-$690 mln

