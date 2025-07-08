TTM Technologies Launches MSK5065RH High-Efficiency Radiation-Hardened Switching Regulator for Space Applications

TTM Technologies launches the MSK5065RH module, a radiation-hardened switching regulator for space and defense applications.

Quiver AI Summary

TTM Technologies, Inc. has announced the launch of the MSK5065RH module, a high-efficiency, radiation-hardened switching regulator designed for demanding space and defense applications. part of their expanding space-grade microelectronics portfolio, it is capable of delivering over 3 amperes of continuous output current with peak efficiencies exceeding 90%. The module is tailored for radiation-sensitive environments, tested to withstand up to 100 krad (Si) Total Ionizing Dose, and offers low sensitivity to Single Event Effects. This makes it suitable for various space missions, including low-earth and deep space. Built on the Renesas ISL73007SEH regulator, the MSK5065RH is ideal for power distribution and fault-tolerant systems. It is now available for evaluation in specific screening levels.

Potential Positives

TTM Technologies, Inc. has expanded its portfolio with the introduction of the MSK5065RH module, enhancing its position in the space-grade microelectronics market.

The MSK5065RH module offers significant advancements, including high efficiency and exceptional radiation tolerance, making it suitable for demanding space and defense applications.

This release addresses the growing market demand for reliable power solutions in space systems, potentially attracting new aerospace customers and contracts.

The collaboration with Renesas Electronics on the MSK5065RH module underscores TTM's commitment to innovation and enhances credibility in the high-reliability electronics sector.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is the MSK5065RH module?

The MSK5065RH module is a high-efficiency, radiation-hardened switching regulator designed for space and defense applications.

What are the key features of the MSK5065RH module?

It features exceptional radiation tolerance, over 3 amperes output current, peak efficiencies exceeding 90%, and a compact footprint.

Who developed the MSK5065RH module?

TTM Technologies, Inc. developed the MSK5065RH module in collaboration with Renesas Electronic Corporation.

What applications is the MSK5065RH module suitable for?

This module is ideal for power distribution networks, FPGA supplies, and high-reliability systems in space environments.

Where can I find more information about the MSK5065RH module?

For detailed specifications and datasheets, visit TTM's official website or download the MSK5065RH datasheet.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TTMI Insider Trading Activity

$TTMI insiders have traded $TTMI stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILIP TITTERTON (EVP & COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 48,278 shares for an estimated $1,488,263 .

. DALE MARTIN KNECHT (SVP Information Technology) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 33,446 shares for an estimated $1,110,518 .

. DANIEL J WEBER (EVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 35,170 shares for an estimated $990,313 .

. DOUGLAS L SODER (EVP, President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $750,000 .

. TOM CLAPPROOD (See remarks.) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $294,987

CATHERINE A GRIDLEY (EVP, A&D Sector President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $257,661 .

. STEVEN SPOTO (See Remarks) sold 500 shares for an estimated $12,160

ROBERT P. FARRELL (President C&C) sold 460 shares for an estimated $12,111

TONY SANCHEZ (VP, Corporate Controller) sold 189 shares for an estimated $4,524

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TTMI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $TTMI stock to their portfolio, and 124 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SANTA ANA, Calif., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) (“TTM”)



, a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies and printed circuit boards (“PCB”s) announces the release of the MSK5065RH module, a high-efficiency, radiation-hardened switching regulator optimized for demanding space and defense environments. As part of TTM’s expanding space-grade microelectronics portfolio, the MSK5065RH module delivers robust performance, exceptional radiation tolerance, and a compact footprint ideal for next-generation satellite and spacecraft systems.





The MSK5065RH module is a radiation-hardened, synchronous buck regulator capable of supplying over 3 amperes of continuous output current, with peak efficiencies exceeding 90%. Designed for radiation-sensitive environments, it has been tested to withstand up to 100 krad (Si) Total Ionizing Dose (“TID”). It offers low sensitivity to Single Event Effects (“SEE”), making it a reliable choice for low-earth-orbit (“LEO), medium-earth-orbit (“MEO”), and deep space missions.





“The MSK5065RH module addresses the growing need for power-dense, radiation-hardened DC-DC conversion in today’s space systems,” said Anup Singh, Sr. Director of Business Development at TTM Technologies. “It is a key enabler for mission-critical payloads, delivering high efficiency and a compact form factor, while supporting a wide input voltage range and proven radiation performance.”





The MSK5065RH module is based on the ISL73007SEH from Renesas Electronic Corporation, a trusted radiation-hardened regulator known for its reliability in harsh environments.





“Renesas is proud to see our ISL73007SEH device at the core of the MSK5065RH module,” said Josh Broline, Sr. Director, Marketing and Applications at Renesas. “We are committed to advancing innovation in the space power market, and our collaboration with TTM allows us to bring high-performance, radiation-hardened power solutions to a broader range of aerospace customers.”





The MSK5065RH module is ideal for power distribution networks, FPGA/processor core supplies, and high-reliability systems requiring fault-tolerant power management.





Availability:





The MSK5065RH module is now available in flight-proven Class K and Class H screening levels. Engineering models are also available for evaluation and prototyping. For detailed specifications, download the





MSK5065RH datasheet





and





Application Note







.







About TTM





TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions, including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and quick-turn and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCB”s). TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at



www.ttm.com



.





Contacts:





Sameer Desai





Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations





TTM Technologies, Inc.





+1 714 327 3050







sameer.desai@ttmtech.com







Brandi Billiet





Manager, Marketing & Communications – Aerospace & Defense





TTM Technologies, Inc.





+1 715 497 5442







brandi.billiet@ttmtech.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.