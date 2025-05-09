TTM Technologies, Inc. Authorizes $100 Million Share Repurchase Program Through May 2027

TTM Technologies, Inc. announces a $100 million share repurchase program, offering capital flexibility and enhancing shareholder value.

TTM Technologies, Inc. announced a new share repurchase program authorized by its Board of Directors, allowing the company to buy back up to $100 million of its common stock through May 7, 2027. This program follows the expiration of a previous two-year buyback plan. Executive Vice President Dan Boehle stated that the company's strong cash flow and balance sheet make share repurchases a smart capital allocation, while still prioritizing strategic acquisitions. The management will decide on the timing, method, price, and amount of shares to repurchase based on various factors. The program is flexible and can be suspended or discontinued at the company's discretion.

Potential Positives

Authorization of a new share repurchase program of up to $100 million demonstrates the company's commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

The program reflects TTM Technologies' solid cash flow generation and strong balance sheet, indicating financial stability.

This repurchase initiative provides the company with added flexibility in capital deployment, balancing between share buybacks and strategic acquisitions.

Potential Negatives

The new share repurchase program may signal a lack of immediate investment opportunities or growth initiatives, raising concerns among investors about the company's long-term strategic direction.

The authorization to repurchase shares does not guarantee that TTM Technologies will actually buy back a specific amount of stock, which may create uncertainty for shareholders regarding the effectiveness of the program.

The inclusion of numerous risks and uncertainties in the forward-looking statements suggests a level of vulnerability, indicating that actual performance may not meet investor expectations.

FAQ

What is TTM Technologies' new share repurchase program?

TTM Technologies has authorized a new share repurchase program totaling up to $100 million, effective through May 7, 2027.

Why did TTM Technologies implement a share repurchase program?

The program is intended to utilize solid cash flow and enhance shareholder value while allowing flexibility for strategic acquisitions.

How will TTM Technologies conduct the share repurchases?

Repurchases may be executed through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, or other methods, including Rule 10b5-1 plans.

Is TTM Technologies obligated to repurchase a specific amount of stock?

No, the authorization does not obligate TTM to acquire any particular amount and can be suspended or discontinued at any time.

Where can I find more information about TTM Technologies?

More information can be found on their official website at www.ttm.com.

$TTMI Insider Trading Activity

$TTMI insiders have traded $TTMI stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TTMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHILIP TITTERTON (EVP & COO) sold 24,792 shares for an estimated $633,594

DOUGLAS L SODER (EVP, President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,028 shares for an estimated $625,840 .

. DANIEL J WEBER (EVP, General Counsel) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $395,085

SHAWN A. POWERS (EVP, Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,400 shares for an estimated $301,943 .

. CATHERINE A GRIDLEY (EVP, A&D Sector President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $257,661 .

. JEFF JANKOWSKY (President, A&D C4Isr) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $246,150 .

. DALE MARTIN KNECHT (SVP Information Technology) sold 3,848 shares for an estimated $100,101

ROBERT P. FARRELL (President C&C) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,104 shares for an estimated $27,078 .

. STEVEN SPOTO (See Remarks) sold 500 shares for an estimated $12,160

TONY SANCHEZ (VP, Corporate Controller) sold 189 shares for an estimated $4,524

$TTMI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of $TTMI stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TTMI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TTMI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024

Full Release



SANTA ANA, Calif., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program allowing the Company to repurchase its outstanding common stock with an aggregate market value of up to $100 million from time to time through May 7, 2027. The Company’s previous two-year repurchase program expired on May 3, 2025.





“Given the company’s solid cash flow generation and strong balance sheet, we believe repurchasing shares is a prudent use of capital,” said Dan Boehle, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “While strategic acquisitions remain a primary goal for the use of our free cash flow, this authorization provides us with added flexibility to enhance shareholder value.”





The timing, manner, price and amount of any share repurchases will be determined by the Company’s management based on various factors, such as available liquidity, cash flows and general market conditions. The repurchase program may be executed through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions and other methods, including through Rule 10b5-1 plans. The authorization does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of common stock and the program may be suspended or discontinued at the Company’s discretion without prior notice.







About TTM







TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions, including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and quick-turn and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCB”s). TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop design, engineering and manufacturing services enable customers to reduce the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at



www.ttm.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events or performance. TTM cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect TTM's current expectations, and TTM does not undertake to update or revise these forward looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other TTM statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond TTM's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general market and economic conditions, including interest rates, currency exchange rates and consumer spending, demand for TTM's products, market pressures on prices of TTM's products, warranty claims, changes in product mix, contemplated significant capital expenditures and related financing requirements, TTM's dependence upon a small number of customers and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's public reports filed with the SEC.





Contact:





Sameer Desai,





Senior Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations







sameer.desai@ttmtech.com







714-327-3050



