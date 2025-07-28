TTM Set to Report Q2 Earnings: How Should You Play the Stock?

TTM Technologies TTMI is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on July 30.



For the second quarter of 2025, TTMI expects revenues of $650-$690 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $667.99 million, indicating a 10.39% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



TTM expects non-GAAP earnings between 49 cents and 55 cents per share. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 52 cents, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating year-over-year growth of 33.33%.



TTMI’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 17.65%.

Let us see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors to Note Ahead of TTMI’s Q2 Results

TTMI’s aerospace and defense segment entered the second quarter with strong tailwinds, supported by a $1.55 billion backlog and expanding visibility across radar, surveillance and missile systems. Sustained defense budget growth and strategic program alignment are likely to have fueled continued segment revenue growth.



Data center computing and networking have been acting as key growth drivers, with AI infrastructure buildouts likely to have accelerated demand for advanced Printed Circuit Boards. This momentum, combined with strong high-layer count production bookings, is expected to have contributed meaningfully to second-quarter performance.



However, challenges persist. Tariff-related uncertainties and weakness in the automotive end market could limit upside. Ongoing inventory corrections are expected to keep automotive volumes subdued. Additionally, start-up costs from the Penang facility are likely to compress near-term margins. Tariff exposure on imported materials and equipment could further pressure costs in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.



TTM has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Arista Networks ANET has an Earnings ESP of +0.19% and currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. Arista Networks shares are up 3.4% year to date. Arista Networks is set to report second-quarter 2025 results on August 5. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Ametek AME has an Earnings ESP of +4.32% and a Zacks Rank #3. Ametek shares are down 0.1% year to date. Ametek is set to report its second-quarter 2025 results on July 31.



Apple AAPL has an Earnings ESP of +3.52% and a Zacks Rank #3. Apple shares are down 14.6% year to date. Apple is set to report its third-quarter 2025 results on July 31.

