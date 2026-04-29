TTEC or P: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Technology Services sector might want to consider either TTEC Holdings (TTEC) or Everpure (P). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Both TTEC Holdings and Everpure have a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that these stocks have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

TTEC currently has a forward P/E ratio of 2.48, while P has a forward P/E of 30.44. We also note that TTEC has a PEG ratio of 0.31. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. P currently has a PEG ratio of 1.63.

Another notable valuation metric for TTEC is its P/B ratio of 1.28. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, P has a P/B of 16.

These metrics, and several others, help TTEC earn a Value grade of A, while P has been given a Value grade of D.

Both TTEC and P are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that TTEC is the superior value option right now.

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TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Everpure, Inc. (P) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.