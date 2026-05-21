TTEC Holdings Extends Collaboration With Volkswagen Group UK

(RTTNews) - Thursday, TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) announced an expanded strategic collaboration with with Volkswagen Group UK to deliver class-leading CX and AI-enabled digital transformation across the United Kingdom.

Under the seven-year extended contract, TTEC will continue delivering customer care, case management, connected vehicle support, and AI-enabled omnichannel contact center solutions from operations in Leeds and Cairo, Egypt.

"We are proud to extend our partnership with Volkswagen Group UK. Together we have built a strong foundation for innovation, operational excellence and long-term customer value, and we look forward to continuing that journey over the next seven years," said Simon Dillsworth, Senior Vice President of Automotive and RevGen at TTEC.

Currently, TTEC is trading at $2.49, down 0.04 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.