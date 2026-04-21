TTD vs. AMZN: Which Ad-Tech Stock Is the Smarter Pick Now?

Both The Trade Desk TTD and Amazon AMZN are expected to gain from momentum in the digital advertising space, given their pivotal roles in the programmatic advertising ecosystem. According to a Precedence Research report, the global digital advertising market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.38% from 2026 to 2035.

TTD operates a leading demand-side platform (“DSP”) that helps advertisers focus on data-driven ads. Amazon, on the other hand, is an e-commerce and cloud giant with advertising quickly becoming one of its key revenue drivers.

Since both firms have sizeable exposure to the booming connected TV (“CTV”) and retail media trends, this makes for an intriguing comparison for investors.

Understanding the strengths, weaknesses and risk-reward dynamics of each is essential for determining which stock may be the better pick right now.

TTD: Tailwinds Present Amid Challenges

CTV continues to be one of The Trade Desk’s fastest-growing channels. The transition toward biddable CTV is gaining momentum. The benefits of decision-based buying (such as greater flexibility, control and performance) compared with traditional programmatic guaranteed or insertion-order models are rendering it the logical choice for advertisers. In the fourth quarter of 2025, video, which includes CTV, accounted for half of the company’s business.

Beyond CTV, retail media has emerged as another fast-growing area in the digital advertising space and TTD is positioning itself to benefit from this trend. Further, TTD has strengthened its relationships with major advertisers through Joint Business Plans (JBPs). By the end of 2025, JBPs accounted for over 50% of the company’s business and the pipeline had more than doubled year over year.

Kokai, TTD’s next-generation AI-powered DSP experience, remains central to its AI strategy. Nearly 100% clients now use Kokai as their default experience and this is strengthening its competitive moat. Management described Audience Unlimited as one of its most significant innovations.

The Trade Desk Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The Trade Desk price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Trade Desk Quote

Adoption of UID2 has been steadily increasing and this could prove to be a significant competitive advantage over time, particularly as the industry navigates evolving privacy standards. The company’s OpenPath, Deal Desk and OpenAds initiatives further strengthen its ecosystem by connecting advertisers directly to publishers, improving transparency and supply-chain efficiency.

Nonetheless, digital advertising spending is prone to macroeconomic fluctuations. TTD highlighted soft demand in several important advertising verticals, particularly in consumer-packaged goods and automotive. These categories continued to be some of TTD’s weakest areas in the fourth quarter and remain soft entering 2026.

Though TTD is focusing on geographic expansion, executing well across disparate markets can be complex and risky. Embedding AI across the portfolio is expected to further raise capex and operational costs. In addition to all these factors, fierce competition from walled gardens like Meta Platforms, Apple, Alphabet and Amazon, as well as smaller players like Magnite and PubMatic, remains concerning.

AMZN: An Established Giant With Increasing Ad Focus

Amazon’s advertising business has gradually emerged as a strong contender in the digital advertising space, leveraging its first-party data. At the center of Amazon’s ad business lies its DSP platform. AMZN’s DSP platform enables advertisers to plan, activate and measure full-funnel investments.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, AMZN’s ad business delivered $21.3 billion in revenues, up 22% year over year. The performance is being driven by its full-funnel offerings, combining trillions of shopping, browsing and streaming signals with cutting-edge AI to deliver relevant ads. Sponsored Products remain the largest ads offering. Management also noted that its full-funnel advertising strategy is “resonating” with brands by simplifying campaign management and enabling advertisers to reach customers across different environments. This approach helped generate more than $12 billion in incremental ad revenues in 2025 alone, added AMZN.

Amazon is also seeing meaningful traction in newer ad formats, particularly Prime Video advertising, with ads now available in 16 countries and a 315 million ad-supported audience. In March 2026, the company announced that Prime Video ads were being launched in Belgium, Denmark, Norway and Turkey. Live sports on Prime Video are emerging as another major driver of ad business momentum.

Amazon.com, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Amazon.com, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Amazon.com, Inc. Quote

The integration of AI into advertising tools and workflows is expected to further support the ad business.

Ads are still a relatively small share of Amazon’s total revenue base compared with retail and AWS, meaning ample room to scale. That said, competition in CTV and DSP remains intense, and as Amazon ramps up, The Trade Desk faces growing pressure to defend its share.

For investors, it is important to note that AMZN’s business diversification, especially retail, cloud and AI, with stupendous financial resources, gives it an edge and reduces reliance on one segment. As of Dec. 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $86.8 billion, while the long-term debt was $65.6 billion.

Share Performance & Valuation for TTD & AMZN

Over the past month, TTD’s shares have inched up 0.4% while AMZN has gained 18.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In terms of the forward 12-month price/earnings ratio, TTD’s shares are trading at 11.21X, lower than AMZN’s 30.11X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for TTD & AMZN?

Analysts have revised their estimates marginally down for both TTD and AMZN’s bottom line for the current year in the past 60 days.

TTD



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AMZN



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TTD or AMZN: Which Is a Smarter Pick?

At present, TTD and AMZN carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each.

For investors, Amazon stands out as the stronger pick based on its diversified business model spanning retail, cloud, AI and advertising, which provides stability and multiple growth engines, unlike TTD’s reliance on ad-tech alone.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.