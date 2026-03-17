TTD Trades at a Discounted P/E: Should You Buy the Stock?

The Trade Desk TTD has pulled back sharply, and that reset is forcing investors to separate near-term noise from longer-cycle positioning. The stock now screens as inexpensive on a forward earnings basis versus key benchmarks.



At the same time, TTD’s ratings mix suggests a very specific setup: attractive for traders who want momentum characteristics, but not a clean “value” or “growth” profile. The decision comes down to whether durability and product catalysts can outpace macro and execution headwinds.

TTD Valuation Versus Peers and the Market

On forward 12-month earnings per share, TTD trades at 12.64X. That is well below the Zacks Internet-Services industry at 24.8X, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector at 23.78X, and the S&P 500 at 21.39X.



The stock is also sitting at the low end of its own history. Over the last five years, TTD has traded as high as 505.74X and as low as 12.64X, with a five-year median of 102.87X.



The price target framework reinforces how tightly valuation is driving the current setup. The $28 target reflects 13.27X forward earnings. If the shares perform “in line with the market,” that implies a return profile closer to benchmark-like behavior rather than a high-conviction rerating story.

TTD Fundamentals Investors Are Paying For

The durability signal starts with customer stickiness. Management reports a customer retention rate that has exceeded 95% for over a decade, pointing to long-term relationships and recurring usage patterns.



The platform’s role is built around self-service media buying across channels, including connected TV (“CTV”), streaming video, display, audio, native, and digital-out-of-home. That breadth matters because it ties performance measurement and targeting to where budgets are shifting, particularly toward CTV.



Growth drivers outlined for 2025 and into early 2026 include Joint Business Plans that accounted for well over half of revenue in 2025, with a pipeline more than double year over year. The company is also expanding data availability through Audience Unlimited, described as broadening access to first-party and retail data at an “all-in cost” to stimulate usage. Product initiatives such as Kokai and Agentic AI are positioned to support decisioning, forecasting, pricing, and measurement tied to outcomes.

Trade Desk Near-Term Headwinds That Can Cap Upside

The biggest gating factor is visibility in key verticals. Macro pressure in consumer packaged goods and automotive weighed on results in mid-2025 and remained an overhang into early 2026, with management noting “somewhat lower” visibility into the first quarter of 2026 in those categories.



Competitive narratives add friction. “Walled gardens” are described as promoting perceived cheap reach, while agencies explore principal-based buying. That can complicate comparisons and slow share capture, even as TTD emphasizes measurable outcomes and objectivity.

Another swing factor is spend portability. The company’s non-exclusive master services agreements give clients flexibility to shift budgets quickly. That flexibility can increase quarter-to-quarter variability, affecting pacing and making it harder for new capabilities to convert as quickly when cautious categories remain under pressure.

The Trade Desk Price and Consensus

The Trade Desk price-consensus-chart | The Trade Desk Quote

TTD Margin and Investment Trade-Offs in 2026

Profitability is being balanced against infrastructure timing. Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter is described as pressured by infrastructure investments, including the transition to owned data centers.



For full-year 2026, adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be approximately in line with 2025 as the company prioritizes deliberate investments in AI capabilities and infrastructure. The investor trade-off is straightforward: near-term margin expansion is deferred, but the plan aims to build capacity and efficiency that can support longer-run operating leverage if initiatives land as intended.

Trade Desk Cash Use, Buybacks, and Downside Support

TTD ended 2025 with roughly $1.3 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, and it reported no debt. That balance sheet flexibility supports both investment and capital returns.



The company repurchased $423 million of shares in the fourth quarter, and the board approved an additional $350 million, bringing total repurchase capacity to $500 million. Buybacks can help offset stock-based compensation dilution and can signal confidence, but they do not remove the core drivers of the setup. Revenue momentum, macro conditions in lagging verticals, and execution on new platforms and measurement tools remain the key swing factors for TTD’s risk-reward.

Trade Desk Rank and Style Scores for a Trade Setup

TTD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). That rank points to a more balanced stance in the near term, rather than a signal that the estimate trend is decisively improving.



Style Scores refine the trade profile. TTD shows a Momentum Score of A, while the Value Score and Growth Score are both C, with a VGM Score of B. In practice, that combination tends to fit investors who want a tactical entry tied to price action and sentiment, while accepting that traditional value and growth “grade support” is not the primary pillar right now.



For context, peers in the Zacks Internet-Services industry include Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM, which also carries a Zacks Rank #3, and Zillow Group, Inc. Z, which is rated Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.