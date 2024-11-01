TT International Announces Key Administrative Changes

TT International Limited (SG:T09) has released an update.

TT International Limited has announced several key administrative changes effective November 1, 2024, including the appointment of Ms. Nor Hafiza Alwi as the new Company Secretary and B.A.C.S. Private Limited as the new Share Registrar. Additionally, the company’s registered office will move to 77 Robinson Road, Singapore.

