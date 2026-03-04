TT Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/6/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/6/26, Trane Technologies plc (Symbol: TT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.05, payable on 3/31/26. As a percentage of TT's recent stock price of $445.83, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.94% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TT's low point in its 52 week range is $298.15 per share, with $479.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $446.00.

In Wednesday trading, Trane Technologies plc shares are currently off about 4.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.