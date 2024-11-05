News & Insights

TT Electronics Sees Adjustments in BlackRock Holdings

November 05, 2024 — 04:42 am EST

TT Electronics (GB:TTG) has released an update.

TT Electronics announced a shift in its shareholder structure as BlackRock, Inc. has adjusted its holdings, now owning 9.91% of voting rights. This change highlights active portfolio management strategies by major institutional investors, potentially impacting market perceptions and stock performance.

