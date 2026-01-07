TSX Regains Some Lost Ground; Energy, Materials Stocks Under Pressure

(RTTNews) - After a weak start and a subsequent sharp drop, the Canadian market regained some lost ground Wednesday morning, but still remains firmly down in negative territory, weighed down by losses in energy, materials and industrials stocks.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which tumbled to 31,974.94, recovered to 32,186.44, but still remains 220.58 points or 0.68% down from previous close.

The Energy Capped Index is down 1.4%. Canadian Natural Resources, Paramount Resources, International Petroleum Corp., Cenovus Energy, Arc Resources, Headwater Exploration, Whitecap Resources and Vermilion Energy are down 2 to 3.4%.

The Materials Capped index is down by about 1.3%. Endeavour Mining is plunging more than 8%. First Majestic Silver Corp., Aya Gold & Silver, Capstone Mining Corp., Ero Copper, Fortuna Mines and Pan American Silver Corp are down 4 to 6%.

Among industrials stocks, Brookfield Business Partners, AtkinsRealis, Canadian Pacific Kansas, Waste Connections and Boyd Group Services are down sharply.

Wesdome Gold Mines Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., Baush Health Companies, Aris Mining Corporation, Capital Power Corporation, Dream Office Real Estate, Aritzia, Kinaxis and Prairiesky Royalty are up 2 to 5.3%.

In economic news, Canada's Ivey Purchasing Managers Index rose to 51.9 in December 2025 from 48.4 in November, beating market expectations of 49.5 and signaling a return to expansion after a month in contractionary territory.

