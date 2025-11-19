TSX Moderately Higher; Technology, Materials Stocks Shine

Markets

November 19, 2025

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market is up firmly in positive territory Wednesday afternoon, lifted by strong gains in technology and materials sectors.

After recent losses, investors are picking up stocks, expecting the market to stabilise a bit around current levels.

Investors are also awaiting the release of the Federal Reserve's most recent monetary policy meeting, as well as the earnings announcement from AI major Nvidia.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 174.03 points or 0.58% at 30,210.49 a little while ago.

Technology stocks Celestica Inc., and Shopify are gaining 4.4% and 4.1%, respectively. Descartes Systems Group, Computer Modelling, Open Text Corporation and CGI Group are up 1 to 1.8%.

In the materials sector, Perpetua Resources, Skeena Resources, Ero Copper, Seabridge Gold, Ivanhoe Mines, Lundin Mining, Teck Resources and G Mining Ventures are up 3 to 4.5%.

