TSX Up Marginally; Resources Stocks Shine

(RTTNews) - Materials and energy stocks are among the top gainers in the Canadian market where the mood remains somewhat cautious on Tuesday with investors digesting the data on the nation's manufacturing and services sector activity and looking ahead to some more crucial economic data.

Consumer discretionary stocks are also turning in a fairly solid performance, while technology and consumer staples stocks are weak.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 34.63 points or 0.11% at 32,254.58 slightly before noon.

The Materials Capped Index is up 2.3% with several stocks in the section moving notably higher thanks to firm precious metal prices. First Majestic Silver Corp is rising 6.5% and Endeavour Silver Corp is climbing up 5.2%.

Fortuna Mines, Teck Resources, New Gold, Skeena Resources, Wesdome Gold Minies, Aya Gold & Silver, Eldorado Gold, Hudbay Minerals, Pan American Silver Corp., Centerra Gold, Ssr Ming, Triple Flag Precious Metals, Alamos Gold and Methanex Corp. are advancing 3 to 4.5%.

Energy stocks Parex Resources, Suncor Energy, Headwater Exploration, Imperial Oil, Vermilion Energy and Cenovus Energy are up 1.3 to 3%.

Consumer discretionary stocks Aritzia Inc., and Magna International are up 2.85% and 2.7%, respectively. Linamar Corp. is rising 2.3% and Restaurant Brands International is gaining 1.3%.

Technology stock Dye & Durham is down more than 10%. Bitfarms, Docebo, Celestica Inc., Shopify, Constellation Software and Lightspeed Commerce are down 1 to 3%.

In the financials sector, Goeasy and Onex Corp. are up 3% and 2.3%, respectively. DeFinity Financial, Bank of Nova Scotia, Intact Financial Corp. and Fairfax Financial Holdings are down 2 to 3%.

Data from S&P/Global showed, the S&P Global Canada Composite PMI recorded 46.7 in December 2025, up from 44.9 in November and remaining below the 50.0 no-change mark for a second straight month. Manufacturing PMI edged up to 48.6 in December from 48.4 in November while services rose to 46.5 from 44.3.

