TSX Ends Slightly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended slightly weak on Tuesday after a lackluster session as investors largely refraining from making significant moves due to a lack of triggers.

Weak commodity prices and worries about a likely slowdown in global economic recovery hurt sentiment.

Investors looked ahead to the central bank's rate decision due on Wednesday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which posted a new record high at 20,821.43 in early trades, ended the session with a loss of 14.80 points or 0.07% at 20,806.63, slightly off the day's low.

Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO) declined 4.6%. B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) and Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO) ended lower by 3% and 2.3%, respectively.

Cnooc Limited (CNU.TO) ended lower by about 3.6%. Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) shed 2.2%, while Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO) and Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) both ended lower by about 1.85%.

Methanex Corp (MX.TO) climbed 5.6%, TecSys Inc. (TCS.TO) gained 5.1%, Stelco Holdings (STLC.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO), Nuvei Corporation (NVEI.TO), Brookfield Asset Management (BAMR.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO) and TFI International (TFII.TO) gained 1 to 3.2%.

