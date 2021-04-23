TSX Ends On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market closed on a firm note on Friday, led by gains in healthcare and financial sectors.

Several stocks from consumer discretionary and energy sections too posted notable gains, while consumer staples shares were weak. Materials and technology stocks ended mixed.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 70.69 points or at 19,102.33, after scaling a low of 19,033.54 and a high of 19,126.13 intraday. The index shed about 1.29% in the week.

The Capped Healthcare Index climbed 1.78%. Organigram Holdings (OGI.TO), Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) and Aphria Inc (APHA.TO) gained 4.5%, 4% and 3.5%, respectively. Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) moved up 3% and Cronos Group (CRON.TO) gained 2.1%.

Among financial shares, Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) shares gained about 1.3%. The company announced today that it has agreed to acquire U.S. based medical intelligence and health-care navigation provider Pinnacle Care International for US$85 million. PinnacleCare will become part of Sun Life's U.S. Stop-Loss & Health business, the largest independent stop-loss provider in the country.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Laurentian Bank (LB.TO), Onex Corp (ONEX.TO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO), Manulife Financial (MFC.TO) and Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) gained 1 to 2%.

Consumer staples stocks Sunopta (SOY.TO) and Jamieson Wellness (JWEL.TO) lost 3.7% and 2.2%, respectively. Maple Leaf Foods (MFI.TO) declined 1.9% and Loblaw (L.TO) shed 1.4%, while Empire Company (EMP.A.TO) and Weston George (WN.TO) lost 1.1% and 1%, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.