TSX Ends Notably Lower For 2nd Straight Day

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market ended on a highly negative note on Tuesday, extending losses from previous session, as reports showing a surge in coronavirus cases in several countries dented optimism about a quick global economic recovery.

Healthcare, energy, industrials, financial and information technology shares were the major losers. Consumer staples stocks fared well, while there were gains for select utilities, real estate and materials stocks too.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended lower by 163.64 points or 0.85% at 19,040.78, off the day's low of 18,967.09.

The Capped Healthcare Index drifted down 4.51%. Organigram Holdings (OGI.TO) plunged more than 10%, Aphria Inc (APHA.TO) ended lower by 8.6%, Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) shed 6.3%, Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) lost 6% and Cronos Group (CRON.TO) shed nearly 5.5%. Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL.TO) declined 3.8%.

The Energy Index shed nearly 4%. Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) and PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO) lost more than 6%. MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) lost 4 to 4.7%.

Among the stocks in the industrial section, Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) declined 6.25%. The company is reportedly planning to make a $30-billion bid for railroad operator Kansas City Southern.

Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT.TO) ended 5% down. Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO), Air Canada (AC.TO) and New Flyer Industries (NFI.TO) also declined sharply.

Financial shares Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) lost 1 to 2.2%.

Technology stocks BlackBerry (BB.TO), Alithiya Group (ALYA.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Evertz Technologies (ET.TO), Dye & Durham (DND.TO), Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO), Sierra Wireless (SW.TO) and Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) declined sharply.

