TSX Ends Notably Lower

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market opened on a weak note on Friday and stayed in negative territory right through the day's session amid concerns the ongoing supply chain disruptions could significantly impact revenues of companies in the near term.

Materials stocks declined sharply as bullion prices dropped. Financial shares were the other major losers. Stocks from information technology, healthcare and consumer staples sections also closed weak.

Investors digested a slew of earnings updates, and data on Canadian GDP. Weak earnings updates from top U.S. firms Apple Inc. and Amazon weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 160.46 points or 0.76% at 21,037.07, the day's low. The index, which saw a long 14-session winning streak that was broken this Tuesday, gained as much as 4.8% in the month.

Yamana Gold (YRI.TO), Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO), Iamgold (IMG.TO), Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI.TO), Alamos Gold (AGI.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO), Canfor Corp (CFP.TO) and Equinox Gold Corp (EQX.TO) lost 4 to 7.4%.

In the energy section, Imperial Oil (IMO.TO) tumbled more than 7% despite reporting strong third-quarter earnings.

Prairiesky Royalty (PSK.TO) and MEG Energy (MEG.TO) also declined sharply, while Suncor Energy (SU.TO) and Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO) posted strong gains.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), Onex Corp (ONEX.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO) and National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) lost 1 to 3%.

Data released by Statistics Canada showed the Canadian economy expanded 0.4% month-over-month in August, following a contraction of 0.1% in the previous period, thanks to continued easing of public health restrictions and further reopening across the country.

Another data from Statistics Canada showed the industrial product price in Canada went up 1% month over month in September, in line with preliminary estimates and following a 0.3% drop in August. Year-on-year, producer prices in Canada increased 14.9% in September.

Meanwhile, the Raw Materials Price Index increased 2.5% from an upwardly revised 3.1% decrease in August. On a yearly basis, prices for raw materials advanced 31.9%.

