TSX Ends Higher For 6th Straight Session

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended on a firm note on Friday, extending its winning streak to a sixth session, as easing concerns about interest rate hikes and data showing a slowdown in U.S. core consumer price growth in the month of April helped underpin sentiment.

A ralling European and U.S. markets, and firm commodity prices contributed as well to the positive mood in the market.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to ended with a gain of 216.40 points or 1.05% at 20,748.58.

Several stocks from technology, real estate, energy, consumer, industrials and financials sectors posted strong gains. Healthcare stocks declined sharply.

Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Brookfield Asset Management (BAM.A.TO), FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO), BRP Inc (DOO.TO), goeasy (GSY.TO) and Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) gained 3 to 5%.

CGI Inc (GIB.A.TO), Colliers International (CIGI.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) and Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.A.TO) climbed 1.5 to 2.5%.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) gained 2.3%. The bank reported second-quarter net income of $893 million, compared to net income of $801 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) plunged more than 38%. Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) drifted down nearly 10% after reporting second-quarter net income of $74 million, up 3% from the same period last year.

Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) plummeted 13.6%. The company reported a net loss of C$574.62 million or C$1.46 per share for the fourth quarter, sharply narrower than a net loss of C$699.98 million or C$1.85 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Atco (ACO.X.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO) and Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO) also ended weak.

