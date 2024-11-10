Tsubaki Nakashima Faces Quality Data Scandal

Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd (JP:6464) has released an update.

Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd. has uncovered falsified quality inspection data for ball screws at its Koriyama plant, prompting the formation of a Special Investigation Committee to address the issue. The company is working to assess the impact on its business and is committed to restoring trust through enhanced quality assurance measures. The ball screw business involved accounts for a modest 3% of the company’s overall sales revenue.

