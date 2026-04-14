TSQ Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Townsquare Media Inc (Symbol: TSQ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.39, changing hands as high as $6.49 per share. Townsquare Media Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TSQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TSQ's low point in its 52 week range is $4.30 per share, with $9.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.49.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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