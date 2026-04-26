TSP Capital Triples Western Union Equity Ownership

Key Points

The firm added 738,789 shares of Western Union.

At quarter-end, the fund holds nearly 1.1 million valued at $9.5 million

The new stake represents 2.3 of the fund's AUM.

10 stocks we like better than Western Union ›

According to an SEC filing dated April 24, TSP Capital Management Group, LLC disclosed a buy of Western Union (NYSE:WU) shares.

Added 738,789 shares of Western Unio

Post-trade, the fund holds 1,091,864 shares valued at $9.5 million

The new stake represents 2.3% of the fund’s AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: CDE: $32.6 million (8.0% of AUM) NYSE: BVN: $25.0 million (6.1% of AUM) NASDAQ: ADEA: $24.3 million (5.9% of AUM) NYSEMKT: TMQ: $24.2 million (5.9% of AUM) NYSE: CIG: $21.8 million (5.3% of AUM)



Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $4.0 billion Net income (TTM) $440.8 million Dividend yield 10.6% Price (as of market close April 24) $8.90

Company snapshot

Western Union provides international money transfer and payment services, operating through a broad agent network and digital platforms. It seeks to use its scale and established brand to enable efficient cross-border transactions for both consumers and businesses.

Offers global money transfer, payment, and foreign exchange services, including consumer-to-consumer transfers, business payments, bill payment, and money orders.

Serves individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and organizations requiring cross-border or domestic money movement solutions.

Generates revenue primarily from transaction fees and foreign exchange spreads, leveraging a network of agents, digital channels, and business partnerships.

What this transaction means for investors

TSP Capital aggressively purchased Western Union shares in the first quarter. The firm tripled its share ownership to nearly 1.1 million shares. With a $9.5 million value as of March 31, the stake represented 2.3% of its reported AUM.

This confidence comes as Western Union shares haven’t performed well over the last year. Through April 24, the stock price lost 12.2%. That severely underperformed the S&P 500 index’s 29.7% gain.

The company does have a large dividend yield, helping produce a better total return. Still, Western Union’s 2.5% loss after factoring in dividends pales in comparison to the S&P 500’s 31.3% return.

Western Union’s stock current yield 10.6%. Still, with a payout ratio of 95%, the company will have to grow revenue and profits over time. Otherwise, investors, who have seen steady dividend payouts, could face the prospect of a lower payment down the line.

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Lawrence Rothman, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.