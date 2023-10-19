News & Insights

Markets
TSM

TSMC Q3 Earnings Fall

October 19, 2023 — 02:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) on Thursday reported lower earnings for the third quarter after revenue declined.

Quarterly earnings decreased 24.9 percent to NT$211.00 billion from NT$280.86 billion for the same period last year.

Earnings per share fell to NT$8.14 or $1.29 per ADR from NT$10.83 or $1.79 per ADR of the previous year.

Revenues dropped 10.8 percent to NT$546.73 billion from NT$613.14 billion of the prior year.

In US dollars, revenues declined 14.6 percent to $17.28 billion from $20.23 billion from a year ago.

On Wednesday, TSM shares closed at $89.60, down 1.54% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.