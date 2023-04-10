Markets
TSM

TSMC March Revenue Down 15.4% YoY - Quick Facts

April 10, 2023 — 06:35 am EDT

(RTTNews) - TSMC (TSM) reported that, on a consolidated basis, revenue for March 2023 was approximately NT$145.41 billion, a decrease of 10.9 percent from February 2023 and a decrease of 15.4 percent from March 2022.

For January through March 2023, revenue was NT$508.63 billion, an increase of 3.6 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

In 2022, TSMC served 532 customers and manufactured 12,698 products for various applications covering a variety of end markets including high performance computing, smartphones, the Internet of Things, automotive, and digital consumer electronics.

