TSMC March Revenue Down 15.4% YoY - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - TSMC (TSM) reported that, on a consolidated basis, revenue for March 2023 was approximately NT$145.41 billion, a decrease of 10.9 percent from February 2023 and a decrease of 15.4 percent from March 2022.

For January through March 2023, revenue was NT$508.63 billion, an increase of 3.6 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

In 2022, TSMC served 532 customers and manufactured 12,698 products for various applications covering a variety of end markets including high performance computing, smartphones, the Internet of Things, automotive, and digital consumer electronics.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.