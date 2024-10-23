TSMC Halts Chip Shipments After Huawei Product Violation

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) has suspended shipments to an unnamed customer after discovering that one of its chips ended up in a Huawei product, according to a source familiar with the matter. The move came after TSMC alerted both U.S. and Taiwanese governments, as this incident could potentially be in violation of U.S. export controls on advanced semiconductor technology to China. TSMC’s actions reflect the company's strong commitment to compliance with export regulations, especially as tensions between the U.S. and China continue to escalate over technology access.





The investigation into how TSMC chips landed in Huawei products began about two weeks ago, following a teardown of a Huawei device by tech research firm TechInsights. The U.S. imposed strict controls on the export of advanced chips to China in 2020, aiming to limit Chinese military advancements. Huawei has been a primary target of these restrictions, and this recent discovery underscores ongoing efforts by Chinese entities to bypass these curbs.





TSMC’s decision to halt shipments highlights the ongoing geopolitical and technological struggle between the U.S. and China. As one of the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturers, TSMC plays a crucial role in global supply chains, and its compliance with U.S. export rules is critical for maintaining its leadership in advanced chip technology. The investigation will be closely watched as both governments and industry leaders monitor the evolving situation.With increasing scrutiny on Chinese attempts to bypass technology restrictions, TSMC’s swift action serves as a reminder of the challenges in enforcing export controls. The company’s role in ensuring compliance is pivotal to maintaining trust with global governments and customers, particularly as the demand for advanced semiconductors continues to surge.

