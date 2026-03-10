Markets
TSMC Feb. Revenue Up 22.2% YoY

March 10, 2026 — 02:39 am EDT

(RTTNews) - TSMC (TSM) reported February net revenue, on a consolidated basis, of approximately NT$317.66 billion, a decrease of 20.8 percent from January 2026 and an increase of 22.2 percent from February 2025. For January through February 2026, revenue was NT$718.91 billion, an increase of 29.9 percent compared to the same period in 2025.

The company is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under ticker number 2330, and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TSM.

