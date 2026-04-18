TSMC: Despite Post-Earnings Fall, Signs of AI Weakness are Scant

For another quarter in a row, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s (NYSE: TSM) earnings showed no signs of artificial intelligence (AI) buildout slowing down. Numbers during the quarter were very robust, and the company issued a small but meaningful guidance increase. Looking ahead, TSMC continues to be among the world’s most well-positioned companies, benefiting from unyielding AI demand.

TSMC Posts Profit Beat, Forecasts More Than 30% Growth in 2026

In Q1 2026, TSMC reported revenues of $35.9 billion, equating to a year-over-year (YOY) growth rate of just under 41%. Notably, this marked the company’s fastest YOY growth since Q2 2025. TSMC’s revenue slightly beat expectations, with analysts calling for sales near $35.5 billion.

The company also impressed on the bottom line, with its diluted earnings per American Depository Receipt (ADR) coming in at $3.49. The figure rose by nearly 65% YOY, and solidly beat estimates of $3.26.

Two key factors played a significant role in TSMC’s meaningful bottom-line beat. First off, the firm’s gross margin of 66.2% was better than expected. Management forecasted the figure to come in at 66%. Secondly, operating margin was stronger than expected at 58.1%, compared to guidance of 56%.

Guidance for Q2 was a similar story. Next quarter, TSMC projects sales between $39 billion and $40.2 billion, or $39.6 billion at the midpoint. This midpoint number implies YOY growth of 32% and exceeded expectations of $38.09 billion. The company also slightly upgraded its full-year guidance, now expecting revenue to rise by over 30% YOY in U.S. dollar terms. Last quarter, the company forecasted full-year growth “close to 30%."

TSMC Sees Strong Demand Now, and in the Future

When it comes to the broader AI landscape, TSMC made several encouraging statements. Importantly, the firm said, "AI-related demand continued to be extremely robust.” The shift from generative AI to agentic AI is “leading to another step up in the amount of tokens being consumed." When users interact with AI, they consume "tokens," a unit of measurement for AI demand. More token consumption bleeds down into increased demand for TSMC’s chips.

The company also said it expects its 2026 capital expenditures (CapEx) to be at the high end of its $52 billion to $56 billion range. Higher CapEx signals stronger long-term demand, as the company looks to build new facilities and upgrade current ones to serve its customers. Notably, when asked why the company expects its CapEx to trend up, CEO C.C. Wei had a frank response.

He said, “A very simple answer is, the demand are very robust, especially from the [high performance computing] and AI applications.”

TSMC added that its CapEx over the next three years will be “significantly higher” than its $101 billion in CapEx over the past three years. This comes from the company’s “strong conviction in the AI megatrend."

TSMC Details Expected and Necessary Gross Margin Dilutions

Despite very strong AI demand, TSMC detailed some headwinds its business is facing. In 2026, the company expects the ramp-up of its N2 manufacturing node process to create a 2% to 3% drag on its gross margin.

However, this is far from out of the ordinary when new nodes ramp up. New nodes come with higher costs initially, and yields on wafers are lower as the company works to nail down execution. However, longer-term, new nodes tend to boost profitability, as they rely on more advanced technology.

The company also says the ramp of its non-Taiwanese fabrication sites will dilute gross margins by 2% to 3% over the next few years. This effect will increase to 3% to 4% later on. While not ideal, this was already well known. Furthermore, overseas expansions are somewhat of a necessary evil for the company. By investing billions into U.S. manufacturing sites, the firm has positioned itself to mitigate the risk of potential tariffs. Additionally, diversifying its supply chain helps reduce the geographic risk of having all its facilities in Taiwan.

The Chinese government has made it known that it does not recognize Taiwan’s independence. Serious risks include a scenario where China could look to take control of the island, greatly threatening TSMC’s operations. Still, such an action would likely trigger a response from the U.S. government due to the company’s strategic importance to the global economy. This is a key deterrent that further emphasizes the importance of TSMC having a strong relationship with the United States.

Needham Eyes Over 30% Gain After TSMC’s Impressive Report

After releasing its results, TSMC shares fell moderately by 3%. Nonetheless, it's difficult to identify any glaring weaknesses in the company’s report. In fact, the company’s slight 2026 guidance increase and strong statements about AI demand are clear positive signs.

Notably, analysts at Needham and Company significantly raised their price target to $480. This is a 15% increase and a figure that implied over 30% upside in shares at the time of the rating.

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