And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Intelligent Real Estate ETF which lost 50,000 of its units, representing a 40.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of REAI, in morning trading today Plymouth Industrial REIT is off about 0.5%, and Service Properties Trust is up by about 1.1%.
VIDEO: TSLZ, REAI: Big ETF Outflows
