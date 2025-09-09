TSLZ, REAI: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the T-REX 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF, where 9,040,000 units were destroyed, or a 14.4% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Intelligent Real Estate ETF which lost 50,000 of its units, representing a 40.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of REAI, in morning trading today Plymouth Industrial REIT is off about 0.5%, and Service Properties Trust is up by about 1.1%.

