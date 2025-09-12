TSLL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (Symbol: TSLL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.01, changing hands as high as $16.43 per share. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares shares are currently trading up about 10.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TSLL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TSLL's low point in its 52 week range is $6.29 per share, with $41.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.48.

